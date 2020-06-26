Business News
June 26, 2020 / 7:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air carriers canceled 41% of U.S. flights in April

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. air carriers canceled a record 41% of scheduled flights in April even as carriers had scheduled a historic low number of flights in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and government stay-at-home orders, the Transportation Department said Friday.

The 10 largest carriers reported 331,238 scheduled domestic flights in April — fewer than any month in decades — compared to 701,278 flights in March. Of those 331,238 scheduled flights, 41.3% were canceled. U.S. airlines carried 3 million passengers in April, a staggering 96% decline, the department said earlier.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below