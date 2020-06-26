Air carriers canceled 41% of U.S. flights in April

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. air carriers canceled a record 41% of scheduled flights in April even as carriers had scheduled a historic low number of flights in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and government stay-at-home orders, the Transportation Department said Friday.

The 10 largest carriers reported 331,238 scheduled domestic flights in April — fewer than any month in decades — compared to 701,278 flights in March. Of those 331,238 scheduled flights, 41.3% were canceled. U.S. airlines carried 3 million passengers in April, a staggering 96% decline, the department said earlier.