American Airlines begins return of workers after payroll relief

FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines is beginning the phased return of furloughed workers after Congress passed a massive COVID-19 aid package with $15 billion in payroll support for airlines, its executives said in a staff memo on Tuesday.

“While pay and benefits will be restored right away, people will be asked to return to the operation in phases,” CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo, released by American.