American Airlines extends window for employees to seek voluntary exit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) told employees on Tuesday the company is extending the window to apply for voluntary exit packages or long-term voluntary leave of absences through Aug. 17.
The announcement comes as it is uncertain if Congress will approve another $25 billion in payroll assistance for passenger airlines to keep tens of thousands of workers employed for another six months after Sept. 30.
American said it would “keep the application window open until we have more clarity about how Congress and the administration intend to proceed.”
