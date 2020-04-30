Delta, Frontier to require facial coverings on U.S. flights

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and Frontier Airlines said on Thursday they will require passengers to wear facial coverings on U.S. flights, joining JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) in taking the step to address the spread of the coronavirus.

Delta’s new rules start May 4, while Frontier’s requirements start May 8. The policies exempt young children from wearing masks or other facial coverings. Other airlines like United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines Group (AAL.O) are providing masks to travelers, but not requiring their use.