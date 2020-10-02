Pelosi says airline aid deal is near, asks for halt to job cuts

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday asked airlines to put a hold on furloughs and firings, saying that agreement on a deal to provide another $25 billion in aid for the struggling sector was “imminent.”

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

American Airlines AAL.O and United Airlines UAL.O began laying off 32,000 workers this week after a deadline passed with no new help from Washington but told staff they would reverse course if lawmakers reached a deal on COVID-19 relief.

“As relief for airline workers is being advanced, the airline industry must delay these devastating job cuts,” she said in a statement.

Pelosi said the initiative was focused on keeping workers on payroll so they can maintain training and certification requirements and would either come through House bipartisan stand-alone legislation or a comprehensive negotiated relief bill.

Airlines declined to comment as they awaited the outcome.

Congressional aides expected the House to pass a standalone measure to aid airlines later on Friday that the Senate could take up next week if a broader coronavirus deal is not reached.

Senate aides said Thursday that only a single Republican senator had been holding up the new airline relief package from being approved in the chamber.

The turnaround follows aggressive lobbying by airline workers, who have bombarded lawmakers with calls, emails and letters demanding an extension of payroll support.

Congress in March approved a $50 billion bailout for the passenger airline industry, with $25 billion in mostly cash grants to fund payroll costs with the condition that the carriers not eliminate jobs before Oct. 1. The package also included $25 billion in government loans.

U.S. airlines have also tapped capital markets to shore up liquidity as they collectively burn about $5 billion of cash a month and have argued for another $25 billion in federal payroll aid to maintain their workforce and meet demand as the economy rebounds.

Passenger traffic continues to hover around 30% of 2019 levels as the pandemic upends the travel industry.