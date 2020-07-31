Business News
July 31, 2020 / 4:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Southwest supports union push for second airline bailout, CEO says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Air travelers wear face masks waiting to board a Southwest Airlines flight as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Oakland International airport in Oakland, California, U.S., April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) supports union efforts to convince lawmakers to extend the $32 billion U.S. payroll support program for airlines, airports and contractors set to expire in September, for another six months, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees.

“We’re in lock step with our industry organization – Airlines For America – in support of the labor unions’ efforts,” Kelly said in the message, which was viewed by Reuters. 

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese

