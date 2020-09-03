U.S. airline lobby sees no full recovery until 2024, hoping for more aid

(Reuters) - Airlines for America, the main lobby for U.S. airlines, does not expect air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 and is hoping for a second round of government aid to help the industry, CEO Nicholas Calio said on Thursday.
“We’ve probably concluded that no one will be fully confident until” there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, which has put the airline industry in a “dire situation,” Calio told a virtual media briefing.
