September 3, 2020 / 2:58 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

U.S. airline lobby sees no full recovery until 2024, hoping for more aid

FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - Airlines for America, the main lobby for U.S. airlines, does not expect air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 and is hoping for a second round of government aid to help the industry, CEO Nicholas Calio said on Thursday.

“We’ve probably concluded that no one will be fully confident until” there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, which has put the airline industry in a “dire situation,” Calio told a virtual media briefing.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

