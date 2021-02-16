U.S. airline passenger traffic fell 60.1% in 2020 -- DOT

FILE PHOTO: A traveler walks past a Christmas tree as he makes his way through the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. passenger airline traffic fell 60.1% in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated demand for air travel, the U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday.

December air travel fell 62%, slightly more than the decline in November, the department said. For all of 2020, U.S. domestic air travel fell by 58.7%, while international travel fell 70.4% as many countries imposed significant travel restrictions. U.S. airlines say air travel demand remains down more than 60% through early February.