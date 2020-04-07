U.S. finalizes minimum service rules for airlines receiving assistance

FILE PHOTO: An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319-100 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Tuesday issued final rules setting minimum service requirements for passenger airlines receiving government financial assistance.

The department said where multiple airports serve the same point, carriers do not need to maintain service to all of them but can serve just a single airport saying it “would impose undue costs on covered carriers.” The U.S. Treasury is currently in talks with airlines about how to award $25 billion in cash grants for airlines earmarked for payroll assistance.