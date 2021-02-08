U.S. House Democrats set to back $14 billion for airline workers, new airport aid

FILE PHOTO: A traveler walks past a Christmas tree as he makes his way through the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House committee on Wednesday will consider a Democratic plan to allocate another $14 billion to extend payroll assistance to U.S. airlines to keep thousands of workers on the job through September 30, according to a committee document seen by Reuters.

Lawmakers are planning to extend new assistance to U.S. airlines for the program that has received $40 billion to date and is set to expire March 31 in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The proposal is also set to extend new aid to airports and passenger railroad Amtrak. The House Financial Services Committee proposal includes $14 billion for airlines and $1 billion for contractors.