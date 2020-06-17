Most U.S. airports resilient to traffic slump so far: Fitch

FILE PHOTO: The Control tower is seen at New York's LaGuardia Airport's newly renovated Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Most U.S. airports are financially equipped to withstand the coronavirus-led slump in passenger traffic, which is expected to persist for the rest of 2020, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a report on Wednesday.

Fitch carried out stress tests on airports it has issued credit ratings on, assuming a recovery in passenger traffic of 85% in 2021, 95% in 2022 and a complete recovery by 2023, all relative to 2019 levels.

Key credit metrics of most U.S. airports are likely to remain largely stable over the medium term, based on the results of the stress tests, the report said.

However, over the longer term, the duration of the slump in traffic and revenue will ultimately dictate the performance of the airports, the report added. (bit.ly/3edxdTp)