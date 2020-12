FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.