Starting to run out of time to build facilities to assist coronavirus efforts: Army Corps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Army Corps of Engineers said on Wednesday that time was running out to build new facilities to help in efforts to combat the coronavirus around the United States.

“We’re beginning to run out of time,” Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told reporters at the Pentagon.

“We’ll continue to support this, I’m not going to say ‘no’, but at some given point, this goes back to, ‘Are you going to be able to get a facility done,’” he added.