U.S. Army Corps looking at over 100 facilities to help ease coronavirus strain

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Army Corps of Engineers is looking at potentially converting more than 100 facilities in the United States to assist with the strain on hospitals dealing with the spread of the coronavirus, the commanding general of the Corps said on Friday.

“Today, we’re looking at 114 different facilities in 50 states and five territories,” Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told reporters at the Pentagon that the Army Corps. He said the Corps had assessed 81 of the facilities so far.

Semonite said that he planned on having 2,910 rooms ready at the Javits Center in New York by Monday.

He added that Army Corps was aiming to provide facilities for 3,000 people with the coronavirus at Chicago’s McCormick convention center by April 24 for about $75 million.