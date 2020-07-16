U.S. airlines would accept new bailout without additional strings: trade group

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trade group representing major U.S. airlines said Thursday it is not actively seeking new government assistance but would accept new bailout funds as long as no new strings were attached.

A spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade group representing Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O), Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) and other major airlines said “if Congress opts to enact the labor-requested proposal, we would support our workforce’s decision to pursue a simple and clean extension of the grants as long as no additional or extraneous conditions are required.”

Major airline unions last month asked for another $32 billion in payroll assistance for airlines and contractors to keep workers employed through at least March 31.

(This story corrects first paragraph to say “as long as no new strings”, not “as long as new strings”)