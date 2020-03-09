Health Secretary says U.S. working aggressively on coronavirus, after markets drop

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks to reporters in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said President Donald Trump’s administration is working aggressively on the coronavirus disease spreading worldwide, after he was asked on a media conference call to respond to the stock market plunging on coronavirus fears.

“It’s been a very aggressive, whole of government approach at the state, local and federal level,” Azar told reporters.

“We’re taking COVID-19 incredibly seriously,” he also said, using the official name for the virus.