Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Democrat Joe Biden’s U.S. presidential campaign is temporarily taking down negative ads regarding President Donald Trump after his diagnosis with the novel coronavirus, according to a person familiar with the matter.