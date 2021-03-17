Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal: ABC news

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summer’s Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway.

“I won’t even be able to meet the July 4 deadline unless people listen, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance because not everyone by July 4 will have been vaccinated,” he told ABC News’ ‘Good Morning America’ program in an interview that aired on Wednesday.