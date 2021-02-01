Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Biden, Republicans COVID-19 meeting to exchange ideas -White House

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The White House is seen during U.S. President Joe Biden's second week in office, in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s meeting with a group of centrist Republican senators to discuss COVID-19 federal aid later on Monday will be a “good faith” meeting to exchange ideas but the Democratic president will not be making or accepting any particular offers.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing that Biden is open to making the legislation stronger but that he believes it should be closer to his $1.9 trillion proposal.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey

