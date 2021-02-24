Vice President Harris urges Black Americans 'let's not let COVID get us"

FILE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a virtual town hall on provisions of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan targeting aid to women and families, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Buiilding at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris urged Black Americans on Wednesday to get the coronavirus vaccine as studies show Blacks and Hispanics are lagging in COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Let’s not let COVID get us. Let’s get the vaccine instead, right?” Harris said in excerpts from an MSNBC interview. “Let’s not let this thing get us.”

Harris’ comments came as President Joe Biden’s administration announced the distribution of 25 million masks to vulnerable populations and hard-hit communities.

“We know black people are disproportionately likely to contract the virus and die from it,” Harris said. “We know when you look at who the frontline workers are, who is the most at risk disproportionately, we are talking about people of color.”