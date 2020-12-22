Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Race for a cure

NIH pauses enrollment of critically ill patients in trials testing blood thinners against COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday it had paused enrollment of critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care unit support in its trials testing blood thinners against the respiratory illness.

Enrollment continues for moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the agency said.

All trial sites have paused enrollment in this group of most critically ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, based on deliberations of data review boards consisting of independent experts, the NIH said in a statement. here

Increased bleeding is a known complication of full-dose blood thinners and a potential for harm in this group could not be overruled, the agency said.

The NIH in September announced the launch of two of the three late-stage clinical trials to test the effectiveness and safety of different types of blood thinners in treating COVID-19 among adults.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up