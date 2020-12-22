NIH pauses enrollment of critically ill patients in trials testing blood thinners against COVID-19

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday it had paused enrollment of critically ill COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care unit support in its trials testing blood thinners against the respiratory illness.

Enrollment continues for moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the agency said.

All trial sites have paused enrollment in this group of most critically ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, based on deliberations of data review boards consisting of independent experts, the NIH said in a statement. here

Increased bleeding is a known complication of full-dose blood thinners and a potential for harm in this group could not be overruled, the agency said.

The NIH in September announced the launch of two of the three late-stage clinical trials to test the effectiveness and safety of different types of blood thinners in treating COVID-19 among adults.