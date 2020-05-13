Travel restrictions at U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico likely to be extended: U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: The U.S.-Canada border crossing is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Travel restrictions at the U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico due to the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely be extended, a U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The restrictions, which temporarily bar non-essential travel to limit the spread of the virus, initially went into effect in March and are set to expire by May 21.

A Mexican government source said on Tuesday that officials were still discussing the issue, but that an extension for a limited period seemed likely.