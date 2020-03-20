U.S.
March 20, 2020 / 4:23 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over shared border: Trump

Ted Hesson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States and Mexico would restrict non-essential travel across their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

During a press conference with top U.S. officials, Trump also announced that he would invoke a health-focused statute to block migrants from either border from entering the United States illegally, saying illegal immigration “threaten to create a perfect storm.”

Reporting by Ted Hesson

