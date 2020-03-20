U.S. and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel over shared border: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses his administration's daily coronavirus task force briefing as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence listen at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States and Mexico would restrict non-essential travel across their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

During a press conference with top U.S. officials, Trump also announced that he would invoke a health-focused statute to block migrants from either border from entering the United States illegally, saying illegal immigration “threaten to create a perfect storm.”