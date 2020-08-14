World News
August 14, 2020

Limits on U.S., Mexico, Canada border crossings to stay until Sept. 21: Dept. of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend travel limits on their shared border through Sept. 21 in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a tweet on Friday.

“We continue to work with our Canadian and Mexican partners to slow the spread of #COVID19. Accordingly, we have agreed to extend the limitation of non-essential travel at our shared land ports of entry through September 21,” Wolf said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Timothy Ahmann

