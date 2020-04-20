North America extends coronavirus travel restrictions: U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf addresses the daily coronavirus response briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room as seen through a window from outside the White House in Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada are extending restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for an additional 30 days, U.S. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a tweet.

“As President Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions, and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread of coronavirus and allowing the phased opening of the country,” Wolf wrote.