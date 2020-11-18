U.S. travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders set to be extended until Dec. 21 -- official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Protection officers stand beside a sign saying that the border is closed to non-essential traffic at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge, which remains closed to non-essential traffic to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lansdowne, Ontario, Canada September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lars Hagberg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Dec. 21 amid a rising number of American coronavirus cases, a U.S. Homeland Security Department official told Reuters.

The current restrictions expire on Nov. 21 and the three countries are expected to approve another 30-day extension, the official said. The United States remains one of the worst-affected countries in the world.