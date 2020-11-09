Trump campaign adviser Bossie tests positive for COVID-19: source

FILE PHOTO: David Bossie speaks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Brian

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The lawyer charged with leading President Donald Trump’s post-election legal challenges, David Bossie, has tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Bossie, a prominent conservative activist who leads advocacy group Citizens United, tested positive on Sunday, joining White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Housing Secretary Ben Carson as victims of the latest coronavirus outbreak to touch the White House. Bossie was picked to lead the legal challenges to Trump’s election loss.