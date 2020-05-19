Trump says considering travel ban on Brazil over coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response during a Cabinet meeting in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is considering imposing a ban on travel from Brazil, which has the world’s third highest number of people infected by the novel coronavirus.

“We are considering it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I don’t want people coming over here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. ... Brazil is having some trouble, no question about it,” Trump added.