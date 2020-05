U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Allentown, Pennsylvania at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had not spoken to the U.S. Justice Department about its investigation into whether some of Senator Richard Burr’s recent stock sales were tied to the coronavirus pandemic, adding he had not heard that Burr will temporarily step down as the intelligence committee’s chairman.

“I never discussed it with anybody,” Trump told reporters at the White House.