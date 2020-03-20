Factbox: California's 'stay at home' order - What's allowed?

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California has issued an unprecedented statewide “stay at home” order directing the state’s 40 million residents to hunker down in their homes for the foreseeable future in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

People look out over San Francisco, California, U.S., from atop the city's Tank Hill on March 19, 2020 with walks being one of few activities permitted under the city's order to stay indoors due to the spread of the coronavirus. Picture taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Katie Paul

Here’s what’s allowed - and what’s not - under the most sweeping government clampdown yet in the worsening public health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, which Governor Gavin Newsom predicted could infect more than half the state within eight weeks.

WHAT DOES ‘STAY AT HOME’ MEAN?

The measure orders residents to remain in their homes and not go to work unless they are in an “essential business.” Residents are allowed to visit essential stores and take walks.

WHAT CAN STAY OPEN?

- Pharmacies

- Food outlets, including grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, takeout and delivery restaurants

- Banks

- Gas stations

- Laundromats/laundry services

- Essential state and local government functions, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

WHAT’S CLOSED

- Bars and nightclubs

- Entertainment places

- Gyms and fitness studios

- Public events and gatherings

- Convention centers

- Dine-in restaurants

- Malls and retail outlets

WHO IS EXEMPTED?

- Health care workers, essential municipal workers such as bus drivers, workers in essential businesses and “communications’ workers, including the news media.

WHAT OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES ARE PERMITTED?

Newsom said exceptions to the stay-at-home rule would be granted for residents to make trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors and laundromats.

The orders also allow people to leave their homes to take hikes, jog, ride bikes or skateboards and walk their dogs as long as they stay 6 feet apart.

HOW WILL IT BE ENFORCED?

- Violations can be treated as misdemeanors punishable by fines and imprisonment. But a Los Angeles County sheriff’s official said on Twitter the department did not plan on making arrests to enforce the order.

- Newsom said he hoped it would mostly be enforced by “social pressure.”