California likely to announce closure of state's beaches and parks: local media

FILE PHOTO: People sit in groups at Huntington City Beach during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot/File Photo

(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is likely to announce on Thursday the closure of the state’s beaches and parks after crowds jammed beaches last weekend, according to a memo cited by local media, amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The memo was sent by the governor’s office to California’s police chiefs, local media reported. Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Wednesday.

“After the well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order, the Governor will be announcing tomorrow that ALL beaches and all state parks in California will be closed, effective Friday, May 1st,” according to the memo posted by the FOX 11 Los Angeles channel.