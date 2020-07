FILE PHOTO: Few people wear masks as they gather at the beach during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oceanside, California, U.S., June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New COVID-19 cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The United States as a whole saw its biggest one-day spike in new infections on Tuesday with more than 47,000 cases. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new U.S. epicenters of the pandemic.