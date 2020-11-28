Los Angeles County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings

FILE PHOTO: People wear masks as they walk along the side walk during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Del Mar, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - All public and private social gatherings of individuals from different households will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled on Friday, citing a continued surge in COVID-19 infections.

The latest public health order, affecting some 20 million people living in and around the nation’s second-largest city, specifically exempts religious services and protests as constitutionally protected rights.