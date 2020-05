FILE PHOTO: California's Governor Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after casting his vote at a voting center at The California Museum for the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday in Sacramento, CA U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar/File Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - California could allow pro sporting events to take place without fans present as soon as June 1, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday.

Such a move, which would be predicated on a continued decrease of coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations in the most populous U.S. state, comes as the San Francisco Bay Area opens for manufacturing, logistics and curbside retail services.