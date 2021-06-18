U.S. says delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A detail view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine box at a vaccination site at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center in Arlington, Texas, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday.

"Today, as part of the U.S. commitment to help contain the virus, we delivered one million vaccine doses to our friend, ally, and neighbor", Blinken said on Twitter bit.ly/2SHCpcS.

Canada said earlier that it expected to receive around one million Moderna Inc shots from the United States on Thursday.