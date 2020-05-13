Canada-U.S. border travel limits to remain through June: report

FILE PHOTO: An empty border crossing is seen leading into Rouses Point, NY at the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, Canada March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Canada and the United States had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions for another 30 days as cases of the disease continue to rise in both nations and leaders weigh how and when to allow all businesses to reopen.

Canada asked for a 30-day extension and it is almost certain that Washington will agree to the proposal, the Globe and Mail said tgam.ca/2T0zwkl, citing sources familiar with bilateral talks.

Representatives for the State Department could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was “looking at stronger measures” to ensure the virus was not being spread by people crossing the long border with the United States, but gave no details.

While the northern U.S. border remains restricted, officials had allowed trade-related travel to continue.