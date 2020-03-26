Trump expected to send U.S. troops to Canada border to support operations amid coronavirus crisis

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Border Patrol officer enters his vehicle on the United States side of the Canada-U.S. border, opposite a road on the Canadian side in Langley, British Columbia, Canada February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to send troops to the border with Canada to support border operations amid the growing coronavirus crisis, two U.S. government officials told Reuters.

Under the plan, the Pentagon would send less than 1,000 troops to the U.S. northern border to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection efforts and several additional hundred troops to the border with Mexico, one of the officials said.