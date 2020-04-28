Suspension of tourist visits to U.S. Capitol extended until May 16

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol during a morning rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tourists and other visitors to the U.S. Capitol and adjacent congressional offices will continue to be suspended until May 16, Senate and House of Representatives officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes amid continued concerns about the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus, House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger said in a statement. A previous suspension was due to expire on May 1.