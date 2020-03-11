U.S. Capitol will end public tours, timing unclear: officials

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look up at the domed ceiling while on a tour of the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol will end public tours during a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened more than 1,100 people in the United States and 125,000 worldwide, two congressional officials said on Wednesday.

The timing of the halt on public tours was unclear, a U.S. Capitol official said.

Politico reported earlier on Wednesday that tours would be suspended through the end of March. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed lawmakers of the decision in a Wednesday afternoon meeting, Politico reported.