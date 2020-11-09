U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19: report

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2020. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, an ABC reporter said on Twitter, becoming the latest victim of a second outbreak affecting the White House and top advisers to President Donald Trump.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who has frequently appeared at public events without wearing a mask, was diagnosed last week, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday, along with several other staffers.