A pedestrian crosses a deserted 7th Ave in Times Square during the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States reached 81,378 on Thursday, more than any other country, overtaking both Italy and China, a Reuters tally showed.

China was second with 81,285 cases, and Italy was third with 80,539 cases.