U.S. coronavirus cases rise more than 48,000 to set new daily record - Reuters tally

A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Coronavirus cases in the United States rose by over 48,000 on Wednesday, the biggest daily increase since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of U.S. COVID-19 infections has surged over the past week, with daily figures setting new records several times in the past week, according to the tally.

Arizona, California, Florida and Texas have led the increases and were among 14 states that have reported a more than doubling of case numbers during the month of June, according to a Reuters analysis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned any nation that fails to use every mechanism available to combat the still raging novel coronavirus is in for a “long, hard” battle.

More than 10.6 million people have been infected globally and more than half a million have died since the first cases were identified in China in December.

While it accounts for 4% of the world’s population, the United States is responsible for around 25% of all reported COVID-19 cases and deaths.

