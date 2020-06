FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members are seen at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illnois, U.S., May 2020. Northwestern Medicine/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States rose to more than 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as states including Arizona and Florida saw record rises.

More than 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll from the disease in the world.