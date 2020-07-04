Health News
July 4, 2020 / 1:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000 as several states set new records

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The United States reported more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and several states set new records, according to a Reuters tally.

A surge in coronavirus cases has put President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and jeopardized reopening the economy, with some states closing high-risk businesses.

Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all set single-day records for new cases on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

The daily U.S. tally stood at 53,483 late Friday, below the previous day’s record of 55,405.

Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Chris Reese

