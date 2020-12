FILE PHOTO: Members of the New York State National Guard direct people for free COVID-19 tests at a drive-through testing site, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, in Staten Island, New York, U.S., November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon shorten the length of self-quarantine recommended after potential exposure to the coronavirus to 10 days, or 7 days with a negative test, a federal spokesperson said on Tuesday.

CDC currently recommends a 14-day quarantine in order to curb the transmission of the virus.