25.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, nearly 9 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 8,987,322 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 25,480,725 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 8, the agency had administered 6,688,231 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 22,137,350 doses.

A total of 4,239,775 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 937,028 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.