49.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 32.2 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: National Guard personnel and pharmacists from Safeway and Albertsons administer vaccines at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination site at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, Washington, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 32,222,402 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 49,936,450 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Sunday, the agency had administered 31,123,299 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 49,933,250 doses.

The agency said 26,023,153 people had received 1 or more doses while 5,927,847 people have got the second dose as of Monday.

A total of 3,748,779 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.