52.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 32.7 million administered: U.S. CDC

FILE PHOTO: Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 32,780,860 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 52,657,675 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Monday, the agency had administered 32,222,402 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 49,936,450 doses.

The agency said 26,440,836 people had received 1 or more doses while 6,064,792 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 3,851,460 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.