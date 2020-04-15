CDC Director says has productive relationship with WHO

FILE PHOTO: Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield testifies about coronavirus preparedness and response to the House Government Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday the agency has a very productive relationship with the World Health Organization, whose funding was cut by President Donald Trump over the coronavirus crisis.

“The CDC and WHO have had a long history of working together in multiple outbreaks around the world as we continue to do in this one,” Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We’ve had a very productive public health relationship. We continue to have that continues to have that.”